Jan Molby remains hopeful Liverpool can "spend a little bit extra" on Naby Keita in order to bring the RB Leipzig midfielder to Anfield in the January transfer window.

The Reds have already reached an agreement with the Bundesliga outfit that will see the Guinean international move to the Premier League after the end of the season. The two clubs have agreed to sign him his £48m ($65.9m) release clause with Liverpool expected to pay an additional £6m to secure his signature.

According to the Guardian, the Merseyside club have an opportunity to bring forward Keita to Anfield in January if they are ready to pay an additional €20m (£16m). This could take the overall tally to £70m, which is £5m less than what they paid to Southampton for Virgil van Dijk.

Molby insists it is wise to pay the additional £16m to Leipzig and bring Keita to the club in January instead of spending on a new player.

"Bringing Naby Keita in early makes sense. They've already decided he's their man, so why not spend a little bit extra on him, I don't have a problem with that if it's the best solution even if people suggest you're paying over the odds. The club won't compromise and will wait to get the right man," Molby told the Liverpool Echo.

Liverpool allowed Philippe Coutinho to join Barcelona for £142m earlier this month. They have the funds at their disposal to bring Keita or any other player in January. Molby believes the Brazil international's exit is "not a massive problem" for the Reds.

Adam Lallana's return from injury and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain regaining his form will give Jurgen Klopp more options in the midfield, according to the former Danish defender.

"The options are there for Liverpool to fill the Coutinho gap. There's been a real positive impact from Mo Salah which no-one could have predicted, not even the player himself, you've got Lallana back from injury and you've got Oxlade-Chamberlain," he said.

"It looks like Lallana still needs a few games but it appears the Ox is ready to play more consistently and Mo is in the form of his life. I don't think it will be a massive problem.

"Yes it will give you a completely different dynamic in midfield in that we won't have an out and out playmaker like Coutinho but we will have players with other qualities.

"It will probably give us a more solid feel, a better defensive shape, a more physical presence, I don't think it's a problem.

"It becomes one when you try to bridge the last gap to win the Premier League when you might need better quality than we've got now but I think we've got enough quality to get in the top four already. To me it's not a great concern and it's a nice position to be in having sold a great player but not being desperate to replace him unless you get who you want."