After JJ Abrams, director Rian Johnson took the responsibility of carrying forward the Star Wars mythology with Episode VIII and Episode IX. While the plot of Star Was 8 remains a closely guarded secret, the cast can't stop praising the new director for helming the franchise.

Actor Adam Driver, who plays the infamous Kylo Ren in the space action thriller, can't stop talking about Johnson for his brilliant script for the eighth movie which is tentatively titled as Space Bear. Driver has commended the director's skills in keeping the "nuance and ambiguity" in the script.

"He's a brilliant filmmaker. And he wrote the script also, and he understands the importance of ambiguity and nuance. He wrote something that I think is remarkable," he told The Daily Beast.

The movie has suffered multiple scripts and on-set image leaks during its filming but none has been confirmed by either Disney or the director. A recent report claims that Luke SkyWalker will not be alone on the island of Ahch-To as he will have monster friends giving him company during his self-imposed exile.

Rey, the space scavenger who surprisingly bears the power of the Force, finally finds him in the lonely planet. According to rumours, she will be allowed to stay there and the former Jedi Master will train her for the impending war with Kylo Ren and Supreme Leader Snoke.

However, fans need to wait for the film's title and trailer, which are expected to arrive in the first half of 2017. Johnson is helming Episode VIII and IX with Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher returning to reprise their roles.