Manchester Arena was filled with music once more as the venue was re-opened four months after a terror attack.

Almost 15,000 people packed out the arena for the We Are Manchester benefit concert, among them some of the relatives of the 22 people killed and many of those who survived the suicide bombing in May.

Charlotte Campbell, whose 15-year-old daughter Olivia was killed in the attack, told ITV News she was attending to "show defiance" to the kind of people who would carry out such an attack.

"We have had to come back to show defiance, to show we are not scared and we don't want Manchester to be scared.

"Music was Olivia's life. If she had been still here today she would have been walking through those doors with us, showing her defiance, that they may have got her but she's not beaten. She's here with us," she said.

"It's a bit nerve-wracking at the minute. A bit upsetting. But we had to do it".

Tony Walsh Longfella opened the event with a reading of his poem This Is The Place. He called on the crowd to join him in a minute of defiant cheers instead of silence.

In a poignant moment Mayor of Greater Manchester, Andy Burnham read out the names of all the victims as the crowd applauded for each of those who tragically lost their lives.

Paying tribute to the people of Manchester for their resilience Mr Burnham told the crowd: "Thank you to the city for coming together. Thank you for being who you are. We are Manchester, a city united, nothing will ever change us, nothing will ever divide us."

With Pixie Lott opening the event among those due to perform at the concert were Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds, Courteeners, Blossoms, Rick Astley and Pixie Lott.

Poet Tony Walsh, who performs as Longfella, also read out his poem 'This is the Place', which moved crowds to tears at a vigil outside Manchester town hall the day after the attack.

Pixie Lott was the first performer to take the stage followed by former Girls Aloud star Nadine Coyle and Rik Astley.

Stockport's The Blossoms, The Courteeeners and Manchester grime artist Bugzy Malone had the crowd on their feet. But it was Noel Gallagher and his band High Flying Birds that the audience were eagerly anticipating.

The Oasis track Don't Look Back in Anger had become an unofficial anthem for the people of Manchester in the aftermath of the tragedy and was played at memorials across the city. As Gallagher began the song, 14,000 people sang with him in a powerful and moving moment.

There were also surprise appearances from comedian Peter Kay and retired boxer Ricky Hatton.

"I've seen a lot of happiness and joy in this building," said Kay. "The last four months have been horrendous. We can't let the terrorists win. We've got to remember the good times and let them outweigh the bad.

"The victims will never be forgotten, but we have to move forward with love, not hate."

The 38-year-old light welterweight said he felt proud of his home city for how its residents came together after the attack.

"Believe you and me, this arena is still going to produce the best concerts and sports for years to come," he said.

23-year-old Salman Abedi detonated a suicide bomb in the foyer of the arena killing 22 people as they left an Ariana Grande concert.

Ahead of the benefit concert Manchester Arena issued a photograph of the renovated hall where the attack took place, as those affected by the attack prepared to return to the scene.

Security was heightened with armed police surrounding the venue, bag restrictions in place and on the spot searches. A team of trained trauma specialists and mental health professionals were also on hand at the event.

On Twitter concert-goers shared photos from the event while others posted messages of support for the people of Manchester.

Proceeds from the concert will go towards a permanent memorial in honour of the victims of the attack.