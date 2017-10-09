Police who were the first to raid the hotel room hired by the Las Vegas mass shooter Stephen Paddock have spoken about the "eerie" atmosphere inside the gun-filled suite.

Not long after Paddock took aim at a music festival, killing dozens of people on Sunday 1 October, members of the Las Vegas Police Department raided his room inside the Mandalay Bay Hotel.

In an interview with CBS 60 Minutes, the front line officers revealed how Paddock had meticulously worked out the best angle for his shot.

Officer David Newton from the K9 unit of the police department spotted a note on the bedside table on which was written details about wind direction, strength and trajectory of gunfire.

Newton said: "So he had that written down and figured out so he would know where to shoot to hit his targets from there."

Paddock was dead by the time police entered the room, killed by a self-inflicted gunshot, but officers spoke of the atmosphere inside the room, which contained dozens of weapons.

Filled with smoke and dust, caused by an explosive device used by police to blow down the door, a flashing light from the fire alarm added to the 'movie-like' atmosphere.

Newton spoke about how it felt when he first entered the room on the 32nd floor of the hotel, he said: "Very eerie. Yeah, the dust from the explosive breach. And then you have the flashing lights. And that looked straight, like, out of a movie, you know?"

A total of 58 people were killed in the attack and a further 500 were injured in the deadliest mass shooting in living US history.

The attack took place on Sunday evening when 64-year-old Paddock, positioned in a room on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay hotel with a cache of high-powered weapons, opened fire on a crowd of 23,000 who were watching the closing moments of a three-day country music festival.

On 4 October, Donald Trump visited Las Vegas, praising the work of emergency services and condemning Paddock's act.