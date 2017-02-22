With just one episode to go for the Suits season 6 finale, fans are wondering if Mike Ross can win the class action lawsuit against Velocity and come close to becoming a lawyer again. Episode 15 is titled, Quid Pro Quo, which will air this Wednesday (22 February) at 10pm EST on USA Network.

The official synopsis for the pre-finale episode reads as follows:

When Mike's class action hits a snag, it might cost him more than the case. Harvey, Louis and Rachel consider getting their hands dirty. And Donna and Benjamin seek an investor.

Harvey is trying to get Mike Ross back into the bar, and thereby into Pearson Specter Litt, but it will not be an easy talk. A promo for the upcoming episode opens with Rachel warning Harvey to take the fall for Mike this time. She tells him, "If this time something goes wrong, you take the fall." Fans remember that Mike went to jail in the season 6 premiere on charges of fraud.

The next scene shows Harvey asking for help from Louis. He tells Louis, "I came here because I need your help, or Mike's deal is going to fall apart." The promo also features a little friction between Harvey and Mike as the latter points out, "You promised we would pull the plug when things get too risky. It just got too goddamn risky."

The promo ends with a conversation between Rachel and Mike as his fiance asks, "So it's over?" to which he replies, "It's over, I am not gonna be a lawyer."

Is Mike's dream of passing the bar and becoming a lawyer again over? How far will Harvey go to help Mike? We will have to wait and find out.