The Flash season 3 returns from a brief hiatus with a two-part episode where Barry Allen, Cisco Ramon, Caitlin Snow and Julian Albert travel to Gorilla City to save Harrison Wells from telepathic ape Grodd.

Episode 13 is titled, Attack On Gorilla City, which will air on 21 February at 8 pm EST on The CW Network. Executive Producer Aaron Helbing previews a Flash vs Gorilla fight in the latest promo for the episode. He said. "The name of episode 13 is Attack On Gorilla City. Her [Jesse] father Harry Wells went to Gorilla City and he is missing in action. So she is hoping that the team can come with her and help save her father."

The producer explained what to expect in the chapter and said, "Barry, Cisco, Caitlin, and Julian go to Earth 2, and while they are going through the forest Grodd appears and captured and now they are stuck in these Gorillas City cells, unable to escape, with Grodd dampening their powers."

Helbing concluded by teasing a Speedster- Gorilla fight scene. "So we get to do a Flash gladiator fight in an arena full of screaming gorillas. It might be the greatest thing I have ever seen on Television." The promo also features a captured Cisco saying, "Speedster vs Super Gorilla: Best worst video game ever!"

