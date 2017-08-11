Police rushed to the scene of an explosion at a house in Sunderland on Friday morning (11 August). The explosion reportedly occurred at a private address on Rosslyn Avenue, a street in a residential area of Sunderland.

Northumbria police said on Twitter that they were aware of the incident and that emergency services were attending the scene. They urged people to stay away from the area. "For your safety, we ask that people do not attend the scene," a police statement on Facebook read.

Police said there is "nothing to indicate at this time that this is linked to terrorism". The Sunderland Echo reported that it was a gas explosion.

An man who lives two minutes away from the address said he felt his house shake.

"It was unlike anything I've ever experienced," he said. "It's a semi-detached house and one half of it is just gone, entirely destroyed."

A shopkeeper told Chronicle Live that the explosion was "the loudest bang I have ever heard in my life".

A woman using the name Lauren x on Twitter said it sounded "like a bomb has exploded in Ryhope; house literally shook."

Another woman wrote on Facebook that she knew the house where the explosion went off: "It's across the road from old bingo hall. Roslyn avenue. House totally collapsed."

Around 15 emergency vehicles are at the scene, a local shopkeeper told reporters. The North East Ambulance Service said it was attending the incident on Rosslyn Avenue. Tyne and Wear firefighters said they had sent five fire engines to the address.

