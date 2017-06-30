Former Liverpool starlet Suso has expressed his desire to remain at AC Milan despite a lack of progress in contract negotiations and interest from Tottenham and Everton.

Suso, 23, enjoyed an encouraging campaign in Milan last season, scoring seven times and providing nine assists as Vincenzo Montella's side secured Europa League qualification, and his form has predictably attracted interest in his services.

IB Times UK reported on Thursday (29 June) that Suso was mulling a move to north London with Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino identifying the Spaniard as a potential replacement for Moussa Sissoko.

Tottenham are not the only Premier League club interested in Suso, however: Everton, West Ham United and Newcastle United are also monitoring the player who left Liverpool for Milan two-and-a-half years ago.

Suso's contract with Milan expires in the summer of 2019 and has been waiting for movement on a new deal since December. But despite the stagnation over fresh terms and offers from Champions League clubs, the former Genoa and Almeria loanee is hoping to remain under the guidance of Montella, who he believes is the best coach he has ever worked for.

"I want to thank AC Milan fans because they are sending me many messages," the former Liverpool starlet was quoted as saying by Calcio Mercato. "I had an agreement for a new contract in December but the club is giving priority to other issues.

"I have no news about my contract extension, I've been waiting since December. I had an agreement with [Marco] Fassone but I've heard no news yet and I have received offers from the Champions League clubs but I want to stay here."

"[Vincenzo] Montella is the best manager I've had in my career. We've improved a lot with him although [Gian Piero] Gasperini is another very important manager in my career."

Tottenham and Everton have shown different levels of activity in the transfer market so far. Spurs are yet to sign anyone of note this summer, but Everton have already confirmed the signings of Jordan Pickford and Davy Klaassen and are expected to finalise moves for Henry Onyekuru, Sandro Ramirez and Michael Keane in the coming days.

Everton's neighbours Liverpool have also been proactive in the transfer window, which officially opens on 1 July, with Mohamed Salah and Dominic Solanke already through the door at Anfield.