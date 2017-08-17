Swansea City manager Paul Clement says the club can use funds from the Gylfi Sigurdsson deal to bring in up to three new players before the transfer window closes.

Clement's side are in action against Manchester United on Saturday where they will begin life without the influential Iceland international following his move to Everton for a reported fee of £45m.

Swansea have had a quiet transfer window so far this summer with their only significant business the arrivals of Spanish midfielder Roque Mesa and Tammy Abraham on loan from Chelsea. That could be about to change however with the club now flush with cash, with Clement confirming talks are already underway to bring players in.

"Of course, my conversations that I am having with the chairman and the owners, I was on the phone to the owners last night, we are talking about what we are going to do moving forward and that funds are available to strengthen the squad," Clement told a press conference ahead of the visit of Manchester United.

"He continued: "We haven't got Gylfi, but we can potentially bring in not just one for one, but potentially two or three players that will strengthen the squad in various positions."

Swansea remain heavily linked with West Brom midfielder Nacer Chadli and with their former striker Wilfried Bony, who has been told he has no future at Manchester City. While Clement would not discuss individual targets, he explained staff at the club have been dealing with countless phone calls from agents offering players.

He insists however the club will not be rushed into making any deals.

"We we are focused, focused on what our needs are, what our priorities are. We have multiple targets, because you ideally want one player but for various reasons it doesn't come off and you have to move to another target. Clearly what we have to do now is move swiftly with two weeks to go, time is important, but we certainly won't panic, because sometimes the deals are better up to the last days."

Clement's own focus is on Manchester United however with Jose Mourinho's side flying high after their emphatic victory over West Ham United on the opening weekend of the season.

"I am focused on the game this weekend against one of the best clubs in this country. My focus on that. Of course there is a lot of discussions going on behind the scenes particularly with our owners, with chairman, our head of recruitment and his staff, about targeting good players in multiple positions we can potentially bring to the club before the window closes."