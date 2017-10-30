Close
Counter prostester rips white nationalists at Tennessee rally Wochit

White nationalists, white supremacists and Nazis emblazoned with swastikas, SS insignia and Ku Klux Klan emblems held back-to-back rallies in two small Tennessee cities over the weekend.

White Lives Matter Nazis Tennessee
A couple wrapped in a Confederate flag watch as white supremacists march in Shelbyville Stephanie Keith/Reuters
White Lives Matter Nazis Tennessee
Nazi salutes and the Ku Klux Klan's blood drop cross are seen at the rally in Shelbyville Stephanie Keith/Reuters
White Lives Matter Nazis Tennessee
A man wearing a jacket decroated with swastikas, SS insignia and Confederate flags attends the rally in Shelbyville, Tennessee Scott Olson/Getty Images

The White Lives Matter rallies were organised by the Nationalist Front coalition, made up of some of the same groups involved in the violent march in Charlottesville in August. Its members include League of the South, Traditionalist Worker's Party, National Socialist Movement and Vanguard America.

The first rally was held in Shelbyville and the second about 35 miles north in Murfreesboro. Both towns are near Nashville, centre of a metropolitan area has become home to refugees from Somalia, Iraq and elsewhere. "We don't want the federal government to keep dumping all these refugees into middle Tennessee," said Brad Griffin, a member of a group known as the League of the South who has written about his desire to create a white "ethnostate".

Reuters and Getty images photographers covered both rallies. Their photos of white American men proudly displaying Nazi regalia and not even bothering to hide their faces show how bold and how normalised these far-right groups have become in recent months.

White Lives Matter Nazis Tennessee
A member of a group called the National Socialist Movement participates in a White Lives Matter rally in Shelbyville Stephanie Keith/Reuters
White Lives Matter Nazis Tennessee
Stormfront and Southern Nationalist flags are seen at the White Lives Matter rally in Shelbyville Stephanie Keith/Reuters
White Lives Matter Nazis Tennessee
A man wearing an 'Antifa sucks' T-shirt takes part in the White Lives Matter rally in Shelbyville Stephanie Keith/Reuters
White Lives Matter Nazis Tennessee
A Ku Klu Klan Grand Official attend a rally in Shelbyville, Tennessee Scott Olson/Getty Images
White Lives Matter Nazis Tennessee
Confederate flags and the Ku Klux Klan's blood drop cross are seen at the rally in Shelbyville Stephanie Keith/Reuters
White Lives Matter Nazis Tennessee
White Nationalist activist Matthew Heimbach is pictured next to man wearing a Nazi helmet with a Stormfront logo on it at the White Lives Matter rally in Shelbyville Stephanie Keith/Reuters
White Lives Matter Nazis Tennessee
A man wearing Nazi insignia speaks at the rally in Shelbyville, Tennessee Bryan Woolston/Reuters
White Lives Matter Nazis Tennessee
A member of the National Socialist Movement pushes push back members of the media during a White Lives Matter rally in Shelbyville Bryan Woolston/Reuters

At the rally in Shelbyville, police used temporary fencing to separate the white nationalists from counter-protesters. Anyone seeking to enter the area was searched. Guns, backpacks, sticks and other items that might double as weapons were banned. About 300 white nationalists gathered behind a half dozen white shields emblazoned with red crosses.

Counter-protesters carried signs with slogans including "Don't Hate" and "Veterans for Peace." Two lines of police, some in riot gear, stood between the two sides, who shouted at each other. One man was arrested for disorderly conduct, but there were no injuries, local media said. The reports could not be immediately confirmed.

White Lives Matter Nazis Tennessee
Counter-protesters line the street across from a White Lives Matter rally in Shelbyville, Tennessee Bryan Woolston/Reuters
White Lives Matter Nazis Tennessee
Police stand between white nationalists and counter-protesters during a White Lives Matter rally in Shelbyville, Tennessee Joe Buglewicz/Getty Images

Later in Murfreesboro, where protesters were prohibited from carrying shields, or wearing masks or helmets, the rally remained peaceful, the city said on Twitter. Local officials and faith leaders had denounced the gatherings, fearing they could inflame racial, ethnic and religious animosities in the state.

White Lives Matter Nazis Tennessee
Men wrapped in Confederate flags poses next to a Confederate war memorial in Murfreesboro, Tennessee Scott Olson/Getty Images
White Lives Matter Nazis Tennessee
Counter-demonstrators taunt a small group of white nationalist supporters before the start of a rally in Murfreesboro, Tennessee Scott Olson/Getty Images
White Lives Matter Nazis Tennessee
A man makes his feelings known during a White Lives Matter rally in Murfreesboro Joe Buglewicz/Getty Images

Over the last 15 years, about 18,000 refugees have been resettled in Tennessee, less than one percent of the state's population, according to the Tennessean newspaper. The state filed a lawsuit against the federal government in March saying it had been unduly forced to pay for refugee resettlements. It was the first state to bring such a case on the basis of the 10th Amendment, which limits US government powers to those provided by the Constitution. Other states have filed similar suits on different legal grounds.

"When they say refugees, what they really mean is Muslims," said Ibrahim Hooper, a spokesman for the Council on American-Islamic Relations, referring to the protesters. He noted that a Murfreesboro mosque has been a source of controversy and vandalism for years. "Tennessee is one of the states that has seen a rise in anti-Muslim bigotry in recent years, particularly since the election [of US President Donald Trump]," Hooper said.