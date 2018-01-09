Not long ago, Kate Upton's fans and followers were going gaga over a completely nude shot from her teenage years. Stirring a frenzy, the swimsuit model has once again shared a click that fans consider "dangerously beautiful" in honour of the National Bubble Bath Day.

Decked in nothing but her birthday suit for the seriously steamy photo, the 25-year-old beauty poses in a bathtub, smouldering with her intense look while indulging in the bubble burst. And alongside the snap, she simply shared: "#NationalBubbleBathDay"

So what if the Sports Illustrated model is not wearing a glamorous outfit or over-the-top jewellery or makeup for the shoot, Upton showcases just the right amount of glam in front of the lenses.

With her luscious blonde hair styled into a messy chignon and eyes layered with mascara, the supermodel flashes her smile and a hot pink pout for the camera. Even the white background, against which Upton is poised, adds to the simple charm of the signature bathroom shot.

No sooner had the wife of baseball star Justin Verlander shared the photo with her five million-plus Instagram followers than fans flocked to the comments section to gush about her beauty.

While one viewer hailed the model-turned-actress as a "Hot tub beauty", a second one went on to praise her, saying, "You are so absolutely gorgeous."

"The world series winner is a lucky guy!!!!!!!!!!!!" commented a third fan, dragging the model's baseball star husband into the conversation. As another joined the discussion to ask: "Love your lipstick colour!! What is it?

"Oh gosh!!! It's National Bubble Bath Day!! All the pretty things!!!!" an excited fan shared.

Someone else chimed in, writing, "Them some lucky bubbles."

The supermodel, who recently tied the knot with the Houston Astros pitcher in Tuscany, Italy, opened up to Vogue magazine about her dream wedding that took place in a so-called "secret garden".

"We found a beautiful corner of paradise that Tuscany Flowers helped transform into our 'secret garden'. It was the first time the property had ever held a ceremony in this location," she said.

"I had such a great time creating the fashion story for my wedding weekend! For my ceremony dress, I had the pleasure of collaborating with the fantastic team at Valentino," added Upton.