Disney has released the synopsis of Pirates Of The Caribbean 5 revealing the fate of Captain Jack Sparrow. Disney's popular franchise will return after five years with the fifth instalment to narrate another exhilarating tale of Johnny Depp's iconic character as he gears up to wage a battle with the ghostly Captain Salazer.

Bardem's character will wreck havoc on the ill fated Captain Jack after he escapes from the Devil's Triangle. The only hope for Jack is to find the legendary Trident of Poseidon, which seems an impossible task considering Jack's current miserable condition.

The lord of the sea, who was once sailing on the legendary Black Pearl, is now helming a small, dilapidated ship named the Dying Gull. It appears he needs major support from his uneasy allies including Carina Smyth and Henry. It is still unclear whether Captain Hector Barbossa will play a friend or a foe to the crushed Jack.

The synopsis reads: "The rip-roaring adventure finds down-on-his-luck Captain Jack feeling the winds of ill-fortune blowing strongly his way when deadly ghost sailors, led by the terrifying Captain Salazer (Javier Bardem), escape from the Devil's Triangle bent on killing every pirate at sea — notably Jack. Jack's only hope of survival lies in the legendary Trident of Poseidon, but to find it he must forge an uneasy alliance with Carina Smyth (Kaya Scodelario), a brilliant and beautiful astronomer, and Henry (Benton Thwaites), a headstrong young sailor in the Royal Navy. At the helm of the Dying Gull, his pitiful small and shabby ship, Captain Jack seeks not only to reverse his recent spate of ill fortune, but to save his very life from the most formidable and malicious foe he has never faced."

Pirates Of The Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales also stars Kevin R McNally as Joshamee Gibbs, Golshifteh Farahani as the sea-witch Shansa, David Wenham as Scarfield, Stephen Graham as Scrum, and Geoffrey Rush as Captain Hector Barbossa.

The fifth movie of the oceanic adventure franchise is directed by Norwegian filmmakers Espen Sandberg and Joachim Rønning. The film will premiere on 26 May 2017.