Piers Morgan has led tributes to socialite Tara Palmer-Tomkinson, who has died at the age of 45.

The TV personality and former "It girl" was found dead at her south west London home on 8 February. She had recently been battling a brain tumour. Remembering Palmer-Tomkinson, Good Morning Britain presenter Piers Morgan tweeted: "RIP Tara Palmer Tomkinson, 45. A fun, feisty woman who battled many demons. Very sad news."

Reality star Chloe Goodman added: "Absolutely shocked RIP Tara Palmer-Tomkinson such a beautiful woman x so young so heartbreaking #riptara."

Fans have also expressed their condolences at the news, with one tweeting: "Tara Palmer Tomkinson was always funny and delightful as a TV presenter. Sad that she's been taken so soon at 45," while another shared the sentiment adding: "Shocking to hear about Tara Palmer-Tomkinson's death at just 43. What a waste of a life."

Remembering one of Palmer-Tomkinson's most memorable moments, another chimed in: "Tara Palmer-Tomkinson walking around the jungle in heels, a fur shawl and pearls while yelling at Darren Day will forever be iconic to me," while another Twitter user said: "Saddened to hear that Tara Palmer-Tomkinson has died. I had the pleasure of spending several hours with her once. She bought me a red rose!"

A statement from the Met police read: "Police were called by London Ambulance Service at approximately 13:40hrs on Wednesday 8 February to an address in Bramham Gardens, SW5. A woman, aged in her 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene. Next of kin have been informed The death is being treated as unexplained. At this early stage, police are not treating the death as suspicious. Enquiries into the circumstances are ongoing. The Coroner has been informed."

In November 2016, Palmer-Tomkinson disclosed her non-malignant brain tumour diagnosis to the Mail Online, admitting: "I got terribly frightened. I started thinking 'I'm going to die'. I actually feel very lucky. My growth was non-malignant but it affected the production of prolactin. I've been with people who have malignant brain tumours so I don't want to be like 'Hey look at me'."