Flip Or Flop star Tarek El Moussa reportedly feels his ex Christina "betrayed" him by dating Gary Anderson amid their nasty divorce. The situation is said to be worse as Gary was "someone Tarek trusted".

According to HollywoodLife, the 35-year-old TV star "no longer trusts" Gary, who was spotted flaunting public display of affections with Christina recently.

"Tarek is shocked and betrayed that his ex Christina is in an ongoing relationship with Gary, someone Tarek trusted," a source told the celebrity news website.

"Tarek can't stop wondering how long the affair has been going on for, and if Gary had been hooking up while Christina while she was still married," the source said.

Christina and her contractor boyfriend were spotted walking hand in hand last week as they enjoyed a stroll around Gary's Yorba Linda neighbourhood in California.

"They seemed so relaxed and comfortable together — in sync," an eyewitness told Us Weekly. "Christina looked adoringly at him. She was beaming!"

Other sources have also told the magazine that the new couple have been spending time together at Gary's house in California. "They had big smiles. You could see the spark is there," the witness said and added, "Gary seems enamored with Christina."

Despite their separation in December 2016, Christina and Tarek have been filming for Flip Or Flop.

Rumours have it that Tarek threatened Christina on the sets of their hit HGTV reality show after she revealed her blossoming romance with Gary. Life & Style has reported that Christina would often spend her break time during filming inside her car to avoid the father of her children.

"One time, he went up to the car and pounded on the window. Christina locked the doors," a source said. Christina, however, has neither confirmed nor denied Tarek's alleged violent behaviour.