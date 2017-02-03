Frank Ocean's father Calvin Cooksey has filed a defamation lawsuit against the Self Control hitmaker.

The lawsuit is over a Tumblr message that Ocean posted last summer. In the post, the singer claimed that Cooksey used a homophobic slur when he was just a child.

Following the Orlando nightclub shooting in June 2016, Ocean wrote about the time when he first heard his father use a homophobic slur.

"I was six years old when I heard my dad call our transgender waitress a f****t as he dragged me out a neighborhood diner saying we wouldn't be served because she was dirty," Ocean had said in his Tumblr post.

"That was the last afternoon I saw my father and the first time I heard that word, I think, although it wouldn't shock me if it wasn't."

According to TMZ, Cooksey is suing for $14.5 million (£11.58 m) in damages as his son's post has hurt his opportunities to pursue his film and music career.

Ocean is yet to publically comment on his father's defamation lawsuit.

This is not the first time Cooksey has sued some. In 2014, Cooksey sued Russell Simmons for $142 million for claiming he was a "deadbeat dad". Cooksey had claimed that the hip hop mogul "published lies about him without checking facts" and portrayed him as a horrible father on his website, Global Grind.

At the time, Cooksey had sued Simmons for "loss of future income".