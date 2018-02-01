George Clooney has opened up about how he met his wife Amal – and you'd be surprised.

The Ocean's Eleven star has revealed he met Amal without leaving the comfort of his home. So how did it happen? Well, in 2013, a friend asked Clooney if he could bring Amal with him to his house at Lake Como for a stopover before heading to Cannes. And, he said, "Of course."

"A mutual friend of ours said, 'I'm stopping by and can I bring my friend?'" Clooney said on My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman, which premieres on Netflix on 9 February. "And I was like, 'Of course!'"

Before Clooney met Amal, the 56-year-old actor's agent predicted that he would be marrying her, even though he did not know anything about his future wife.

"I got a call from my agent who said, 'I met this woman who is coming to your house, who you're going to marry,'" Clooney was quoted as saying by People. "It really worked out that way."

Amal and Clooney did not fall for each other at first sight. Clooney said he started communicating with Amal after she gave her email address to him as she wanted to "send me some pictures of my parents" who were with him at his house in Lake Como when Amal visited.

"I got her email address, because she was going to send me some pictures of my parents. So we started writing. I didn't know if she wanted to go out with me — I just thought we were buddies," he said.

The two started talking to each other for weeks after she sent him the pictures by email. "Over a period of time, it became clear we were more than just friends" and they met again kicking off their romance.

Clooney and Amal went on to marry in a lavish ceremony in 2014. They share two children - twins Ella and Alexander.