They may have called it quits on their relationship but ex-couple Kailyn Lowry and Javi Marroquin are still emotional about each other. Despite making it clear that she is not keen on getting back with her ex, the Teen Mom star couldn't help but break down on the latest episode of Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars.

The challenging episode involved a fake drill, whereby Marroquin was placed on a so-called "death bed" pretending to have met with a fatal accident while Lowry reads a letter from him. But it was only a matter of time before the 25-year-old reality star got all teary-eyed.

"This is f****d up," Lowry said before walking out of the apparent hospital room, only to be forced back in moments later. In an unexpected turn of events, the mother-of-three seemed to be completely emotional, fighting back tears throughout the exercise.

"I care about you so much and I never knocked you as a father," Lowry said to the father of her child. "I'll make sure that our son is taken care of."

"It was nice to get some emotion out of her," Marroquin later opens up in a confessional adding, "You never tell me how you feel ... If you were to die, a part of me would die. You will always have a piece of my heart."

Lowry and Marroquin, who share three-year-old son Lincoln, have been open about their struggles as a former couple and joined the Marriage Boot Camp to work on their co-parenting skills. However, it's been more of a bumpy road with the MTV star squashing much of Marroquin's approaches.

Regardless of their differences, though, 24-year-old Marroquin appeared hopeful during Friday's episode (20 October) as he expressed his desire to win back his soon-to-be ex-wife.

"I love her to death, that's the mother of my child," the reality star said in a sneak peek video. "I'm hoping that there's a small chance Kailyn and I can resolve whatever issues we have and give our marriage a legitimate shot."