Soon after splitting from Tarek El Moussa, Flip Or Flop star Christina was linked to an old fame, businessman Doug Spedding. While the couple seemed to have rekindled their romance, with a couple of cozy appearances, the latest buzz is that the reality star has called it quits with Spedding again.

Multiple reports claimed on Wednesday (18 October) that Christina has ended her relationship with the father-of-six after it was reported that Spedding has entered a rehabilitation centre for "addiction issues".

"Christina supports Doug's decision to seek treatment and remains in contact to support his recovery," a source told E! News, while another insider went on to dish details on the entrepreneur's history of addiction.

"Doug has had a huge history of drug and alcohol abuse and Christina was warned when they first started dating. It has gotten pretty bad this past month and Christina's friends urged her to end the relationship," the insider revealed.

Christina, who is a mother-of-two – daughter Taylor, 7, and son Brayden, 2, with ex Tarek – is said to be disappointed with the split, but a source says that she is aware it's for the best.

"She absolutely has no tolerance for any substance abuse, especially around her kids," the insider added.

Spedding's past experiences with drugs and alcohol abuse was first reported by In Touch Weekly, with the celebrity gossip magazine claiming that the 55-year-old was arrested in 2011 "for possession of a controlled substance after being caught with methamphetamine".

Additional charges on the businessman were uncovered by the publication, including reportedly being arrested for domestic violence against [his ex] Nicole Doucette and for breaking "restraining and stay-away orders". The claims, however, could not be independently verified by IBTimes UK.

While the hit HGTV host is yet to respond on the matter, the 34-year-old shared a cryptic post with fans on Instagram soon after news broke about the couple's split.

"There is no shame in beginning again, for you get a chance to build bigger + better than before," Christina shared, adding in the caption, "People can impact you in different ways... the important ones enter your life for a reason, a season or a lifetime #keepthefaith."