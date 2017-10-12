The Texas student accused of shooting a campus police officer while in custody had been pulled over in his car – hours before he allegedly murdered his victim – over claims he had a stolen gun and making terrorist threats, according to reports. Hollis Daniels, 19, has been charged with the murder of 48-year-old Floyd East following a shooting inside the Texas Tech Police Headquarters on 10 October.

The Texas Tech officer was killed when police brought Daniels to the campus station. They were called to his room following reports of a student acting erratically who might have a weapon.

Officers booked Daniels into the station after allegedly finding evidence of drugs and drug paraphernalia in his room during the welfare check.

Daniels is then accused of shooting the officer at the station before removing the victim's body camera and fleeing the scene. He was later arrested in the car park near Lubbock Municipal Coliseum.

It is unclear whether Daniels removed the officer's gun and shot him with it, or if he fired using his own weapon.

Prior to the shooting, Daniels had been pulled over during a traffic stop after police received report of a terroristic threat and a stolen weapon.

According to KCBD, Lubbock Police Department officers searched Daniels and asked to search the car, but Daniels refused consent. Officers ruled they did not have probable cause to search the car.

The suspect was then free to leave, with Texas Tech then receiving reports of a man behaving erratically who may have a gun.

Texas Tech president, Lawrence Schovanec, paid tribute to East following his death. He became a campus officer in May in what was his first job in law enforcement.

Schovanec, said: "I want to express my deep appreciation to the Texas Tech Police Department, Lubbock Police Department, Lubbock Sherriff's Office, and other state and federal law enforcement officials for their response."