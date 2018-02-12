Fans are no stranger to George and Amal Clooney's involvement in humanitarian work, but many might not know that the husband of the famous human rights lawyer almost risked his life once during a trip to western Sudan.

According to reports, the 56-year-old Hollywood star had frequented the country affected by war along with his father Nick, a television anchor, back in the days. And it was during one of those trips to the Darfur region in Sudan that Clooney closely experienced danger.

"We were trying to get to a town called Kadugli, which was a very dangerous place to get to, and there was a real sense of adventure in someone saying, 'You can't get to Kadugli...'," the Ocean's Eleven actor said, opening up about the risky adventure.

The actor was speaking to David Letterman, the host of the Netflix show My Next Guest Needs No Introduction, when he made the revelation.

Opening up about the experience, Clooney continued, "That drive up the road (is) where they (soldiers) pull you over and a 14-year-old kid pulls you out of the car and he's got an AK-47 (rifle) and he makes you kneel down and puts a gun to your chest..."

"And there's nobody around, and so many times that's how you get killed," added the American actor. Thankfully for Clooney, no such incident happened; although that didn't stop him from wondering, on a humorous note, what would have happened if the one wielding the gun had seen his 1997 superhero film Batman & Robin – a film infamous for stirring numerous 'batnipples' jokes.

"He'd be like, 'I know you... boom! You put nipples on the Batsuit. Gimme the director; I'm gonna shoot him too!'" Clooney joked.

During the latter half of the episode, the actor also talked about sponsoring Yazidi refugee Hazim Avdal – who is currently studying at the University of Chicago.

"Here's the truth about that. I'm able to do it because I can afford to do it," Clooney added.