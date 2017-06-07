Prime Minister Theresa May has been accused of making a "right pig's ear of it" as she made an early morning stop on the final day of the general election campaign at Smithfield Market, London.

The Conservative premier, who was joined by her husband Philip, was heckled by some of the butchers on Wednesday 7 June. "Vote Labour," they shouted as May entered one store.

The incident occured at around 5.30am BST in the heart of the City of London, and was caught on camera by the Press Association. It comes just a day before polls open across the UK at 7am BST.

"May makes a right pig's ear of her trip to [the] butchers," Communications Workers' Union chief Dave Ward said.

May will be taking her election tour to the east of England and the West Midlands in a bid to gain some last minute votes.

The prime minister has said that she is willing to rip up human rights laws in a bid to pass new counter-terrorism laws in the wake of the Westminster Bridge, Manchester and London Bridge attacks.

As she visited one stall, butchers on another booed and shouted "vote Labour" pic.twitter.com/mxdhc2BHHH — Sam Lister (@sam_lister_) June 7, 2017

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, meanwhile, is making his way down from Glasgow to London. "I am incredibly proud of Labour's manifesto to transform Britain for the many not the few," the left-winger said.

"On the last day before people go to the polls, we will be campaigning in towns and cities across England, Scotland and Wales with our message that change can come.

"Our campaign has been about the kind of country we want to live in, one in which the wealth creators - that means all of us - share in that wealth, and everyone has the opportunity to succeed.

"Tomorrow, the British people will be able to vote for a government that will put an end to the rigged system that benefits the super-rich. Every vote for Labour will be a vote to put power, wealth and opportunity back in the hands of the many, not the few."

The latest opinion poll from Opinium, of more than 3,000 people between 4 and 6 June, put the Conservatives on 43%, Labour on 36%, the Liberal Democrats on 8% and Ukip on 5%.