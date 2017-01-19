In her first address to the World Economic Forum in Davos, Prime Minister Theresa May is expected to join the chorus of voices warning about the inequality of globalisation.

According to Downing Street sources, May will say that Britain's vote to leave the EU was a direct consequence of people being left behind.

She will argue that despite the wealth and prosperity created for millions by globalisation, many others have experienced its downsides, such as having their jobs outsourced, wages undercut and their communities rapidly changed.

A source told Sky News the message "won't be combative", but "the PM is reflecting themes she's spoken about before – that change has to come in order to benefit who have been left behind."

Her speech at Davos will be aimed at drumming up support for trade deals with Britain advertising the country as a "great, global trading nation" on Europe's shores.

It comes after she announced the country would be leaving the single market, but maintained she would get the best deal for Britain.

However, European politicians and business leaders have warned that Britain needs to "shed its illusions" about Brexit and realise that the process will be fraught with difficulties.

The prime minister's hopes of achieving a quick, clean break from the EU are over-optimistic, the negotiators said.

Guy Verhofstadt, the European Parliament's Brexit negotiator, warned that Britain should not expect continued tariff-free access to EU customers while simultaneously rejecting other key elements of the single market, including free movement.

Meanwhile, UBS and HSBC both said they were prepared to move 1,000 staff out of London to Europe as Brexit takes effect.

Aside from globalisation and Brexit, May is also expected to raise the issue of modern slavery – a first for the World Economic Forum (WEF).

As home secretary, she brought in a Modern Slavery Act in Britain to tackle the issue, which is believed to affect over 45 million people worldwide.