It has been confirmed that Theresa May will go to Buckingham Palace to tell the Queen that she can form a government.

It comes after a shock hung parliament result in Thursday night's (8 June) general election saw the Conservatives lose seats, leaving them short of a majority.

Despite being in a minority, May will seek permission from the Queen at 12.30pm today, to form a government with the support of the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP).

It is understood that there will be no formal coalition but an agreed understanding on a vote-by-vote basis.

The DUP won 10 seats in Northern Ireland, which would be enough to govern and pass the Queen's Speech. The speech is billed to take place on 19 June.

