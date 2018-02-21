Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has not ruled out the possibility of extending his stay at Stamford Bridge, though admits his agent would listen to a call from Real Madrid should one arrive in the future.

The 25-year-old former Atletico Madrid loanee has just 17 months remaining on a five-year contract penned in 2014 and, though he is in talks over another extension, caused panic earlier this month during an interview with Belgian magazine Sport in which he claimed that his "heart is in Madrid", where his two children reside with their mother.

"That [interview] was interpreted a bit badly," he told Spanish radio station Cope after Chelsea's 1-1 Champions League last-16 draw with Barcelona on Tuesday night [20 February], per ESPN.

"I have one year left on my contract here, and I am very happy here. The thing is that I have two kids in Spain, in Madrid, and it is not easy to be far from them. But I am happy here, and if things go well I could be here more years."

The Independent reported two weeks ago that Real - who did not sign highly-rated young Athletic Club Bilbao custodian Kepa Arrizabalaga as expected in January - now saw Courtois as a likelier option than long-term target David De Gea of Manchester United as they seek to secure an upgrade on Keylor Navas and sign a top-class goalkeeper this summer.

De Gea is also out of contract in 2019 and infamously almost moved to the Santiago Bernabeu on summer deadline day in 2015 only for the necessary paperwork to miss the 23.00 BST cut-off point.

However, his contentedness in Manchester and United's stronger financial position in comparison to Chelsea were cited as reasons behind a feeling in the corridors of power in Madrid that a deal for Courtois would be easier to complete.

"I don't believe [Real president Florentino Perez] will call me, he would have to call my agent, who would listen," the Belgian international added. "But we are thinking about Chelsea."

Courtois said that he has to "look at what is best for me" and stated that Chelsea's unwavering trust in his ability since they signed him as a highly-rated teenager from Genk in 2011 and allowed him to spend three successive seasons on loan at Atletico "is not forgotten".

Teammate and compatriot Eden Hazard, yet to sign an extension to his contract that runs out in 2020, has also been heavily linked with Real and Paris Saint-Germain over recent years [The Daily Telegraph] and told Telefoot this week that he still felt good at Chelsea and would move clubs when he saw fit.

"I still have two years left on my contract," he said. "I feel very good over here. The fans love me, my family enjoys life over here. We will see. In football anything can happen. But in football nothing can happen too. Every year they talk about Real or PSG. And when I want to change clubs, I will. But at the moment I'm good where I am."