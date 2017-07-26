Holly Willoughby is continuing to shock fans with her dramatic weight loss in recent months, and her latest Instagram post showcases a rather large thigh gap.

The 36-year-old This Morning presenter is revelling in the attention over her new slimmer frame, posting frequent outfit shots that flaunt her hard-earned figure.

Pilates-loving Holly shared the snap of her shadow with one of her three children with the caption: "Me and my shadow... "

And although many of the presenter's 2.4m followers commented on how adorable the photo was, more people were interested in her nipped-in waist and thigh gap.

One person commented: "Skinny minny!!! "

A second wrote: "please tell me your secret how you got in superb shape!x love the photo x"

While a third added: "What is your secret to a fab figure xxx" and someone else said: "Thigh gap!"

Others compared her shapely and toned physique to Angelina Jolie's most famous film character, Lara Croft, with one person stating: "Lara Croft's shadow?????" as another simply said: "Lara Croft!"

Holly has been causing a stir with her body transformation after being famed for her curvaceous physique over the course of her career.

The star's pilates instructor, who is the director of Body Control Pilates, Lynne Robinson, revealed her weight loss secrets to The Sun.

She explained that Holly has been working hard since the birth of her youngest son Chester in 2014, stating: "I worked with Holly for several months, teaching her privately at her home once a week."

"Holly had postnatal matt work classes which concentrated on strengthening and toning her core."

"The exercises would have also helped strengthen the pelvic floor which can loosen after pregnancy, as well as help trim the waist and flatten the stomach."

The presenter, who prides herself on being a great role model, has vowed to never discuss her eating habits, however.

She previously told Prima magazine: "I don't want to encourage eating disorders. I try not to focus too much on my appearance. As long as I'm healthy, that's good enough for me."