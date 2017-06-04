President Donald Trump renewed his call for the courts to approve his controversial executive order banning travellers from six Muslim-majority countries on Saturday (3 June) even as the horrific terror attacks unfolded in London. And drew fierce reactions from Twitter users immediately.

At least seven people were killed in two attacks in London on Saturday after a white van ploughed into pedestrians at London Bridge and knife-wielding attackers stabbed people in Borough Market. The attacks came even as the country is still recovering from last month's Manchester Arena suicide bombing that killed 22 people.

The three male suspects were shot and killed by police in Borough Market.

"We need to be smart, vigilant and tough," Trump tweeted on Saturday evening after retweeting a post from the Drudge Report that read: "Fears of new terror attack after van 'mows down 20 people' on London Bridge." The nature of the attack was not yet confirmed at the time.

"We need the courts to give us back our rights. We need the Travel Ban as an extra level of safety!" he tweeted.

Trump's executive order had triggered widespread criticism and fierce protests across the US and internationally before it was blocked by a federal courts. On Thursday, the Trump administration called on the Supreme Court to reconsider its travel ban as it mulls over its legality.

Following the Drudge tweet, White House press secretary Sean Spicer tweeted: "National Security team has briefed @POTUS on situation at #LondonBridge and will continue to provide updates."

In a third tweet, Trump pledged the United States' support: "Whatever the United States can do to help out in London and the U. K., we will be there - WE ARE WITH YOU. GOD BLESS!"

Trump's travel ban tweet calling for a renewal of the Muslim travel ban immediately drew fierce criticism on Twitter with many slamming it has a "souless", opportunistic exploitation of the horrific situation.

"Our Commander in Chief should be directing support to a vital US ally, not using horrendous attack to stoke fear & hate," Democratic Kentucky Secretary of State Alison Grimes tweeted.

PR executive Danny Deraney tweeted: "Speaking on behalf of the majority of Americans who did not vote for you, go to hell."

One Twitter user wrote: "This is how you offer support & condolences on behalf of our country by pushing for your unconstitutional & bigoted travel ban? Disgraceful."

"This is seriously one of the most obscene, irresponsible, exploitative things for a 'president' to be tweeting right now. Go f**k yourself", American graphic designer and director Rob Sheridan wrote.

You are none of those things. The courts are there to protect our rights from you and your like. — Dave Foley (@DaveSFoley) June 4, 2017

I you want to make America safe from terror, why did you go & dance with the funders of terrorism in Saudi???



You're putting Saudi first. — Trita Parsi (@tparsi) June 3, 2017

Our federal government was set up with checks and balances against your power. Don't like it? Quit. — Shannon Coulter (@shannoncoulter) June 3, 2017

Did covfefe tell you to say that Donald? — val broeksmit (@BikiniRobotArmy) June 4, 2017

Nice to see your selfish narcissistic power mad lunacy once again outstrip even a quantum of actual humanity. You'll be a pleasure to jail. — John McNamara (@johnthemcnamara) June 4, 2017

You retweeted Drudge Report? Guess it's time for this pic.twitter.com/5YVLqzC5v4 — Maury Brown (@BizballMaury) June 4, 2017

WE need our brothers & sisters in London & around the world to know your ignorant hateful agenda does not speak for US. Not now. Not ever. — Amanda Guinzburg (@Guinz) June 3, 2017

thought it wasn't a banâ€”you clueless, soulless opportunist. — John Pavlovitz (@johnpavlovitz) June 4, 2017

You realize you just blew your case w/SCOTUS by calling this a travel ban, and tweeting it after the London attack, right? Keep tweetin'! — Beau Brendler (@beau_brendler) June 4, 2017

WTF, #Trump... R u really gonna exploit the #londonattack as justification 4 ur racist #MuslimBan? Shame on u. People died tonight. — Andy Ostroy (@AndyOstroy) June 4, 2017

well considering the attack happened in London--- you're not @POTUS there... you're barely @POTUS here, stay in your lane — AE ðŸ‡§ðŸ‡¸ðŸ‡¨ðŸ‡¦ðŸ‡ºðŸ‡¸ (@iamchefapple) June 4, 2017

Shame on you for using this to push your UnAmerican bigoted useless nonsense. — Ian Boothby (@IanBoothby) June 4, 2017

Yeah. That's just not going to happen. It was unconstitutional then and it is now. When it gets binned for a third time maybe you'll get it. — Terry McDermott (@TerryMacMusic) June 4, 2017

The populism new high level. You are US president and using fresh terrorist attack to enable hate. Everything in the name of Ego. — Ruslan Trad (@ruslantrad) June 4, 2017

What a massive twat you are, Donald. — Susi (@jukepop) June 3, 2017

Note how quickly Donald Trump politicized London but how long he took to send one single tweet about the white supremacist in Portland. — Gabe OrtÃ­z (@TUSK81) June 3, 2017

Trump didn't even offer his support or condolences before using the tragedy in London to push his hate-filled agenda. #LondonBridge https://t.co/w7GhXKiIQe — Caroline O. (@RVAwonk) June 4, 2017