Three attackers drove a white van through pedestrians walking on the London Bridge on Saturday (3 June) night and then got out and stabbed several others in the nearby Borough market area, in the third terror attack in the United Kingdom since March.

All three attackers, whose identities are not known, were shot dead by police officers responding to the incident. A British Transport Police officer who responded to the incident was also stabbed. He is being treated for serious, but not life-threatening, injuries. Noe victims have been named yet.

Police have confirmed six deaths so far from both the attacks, with London Ambulance Service saying they have taken 48 injured to five hospitals across the city. The ambulance service said around 80 of its medics responded to the emergency situation, and that some victims with less severe injuries were treated at the scene itself. Police boats also searched the River Thames for anyone who may have got knocked down from the bridge.

London police are on high alert following the attacks, which have occurred just four days ahead of the UK general election scheduled on 8 June. They also follow two recent terror attacks in the country -- the Manchester Arena bomb attack on 22 May that killed 22 people, and the Westminster Bridge attack on 22 March in which five people died after a vehicle hit pedestrians.

The London Bridge attack also bore similarities to the 2016 truck attacks in Nice, France, which killed nearly 80 people, and in Berlin, Germany, which killed 12 people during Christmas.

How the London Bridge and Borough Market attacks unfolded

Shortly after 10pm BST, a white van travelling at speed veered off the road on the London Bridge and hit several pedestrians. Police say there were three people in the van, but it is not clear if that includes the driver of the van.

The van mowed down several people and then crashed on to the side of the road at Borough High Street. Witnesses saw three men armed with long knives jump out of the vehicle and head to the crowded Borough Market south of the bridge. They said the men were seen randomly stabbing people at the market area and inside restaurants and bars.

Police said officers in an armed response vehicle shot dead the three men within eight minutes of receiving the first emergency call. All the attackers were reportedly wearing fake suicide vests, which was visible in one of the images of the slain attackers circulating on social media. The picture showed the man wearing what looked like canisters strapped to his vest.

Who is involved?

The identities of the three attackers shot dead is not immediately known. The police say they believe there were no more than three assailants but are investigating further.

No one has claimed responsibility for the attacks so far, but Reuters reported that the Mideast terror group Isis had urged its followers on Saturday via the Telegram instant messenger service to carry out similar attacks.

Eyewitness accounts

Mark Roberts, a 53-year-old management consultant, told Reuters that the van hit some six people on the bridge. "It looked like he was aiming for groups of people. I froze because I didn't know what to do. It was horrendous."

BBC reporter Holly Jones said the van was "probably travelling at about 50 miles an hour".

"He swerved right round me and then hit about five or six people," she told the BBC News Channel. "He hit about two people in front of me and then three behind."

An eyewitness told The Sun that the attacker was "black, dark-skinned, red tracksuit on, with a red hoodie".

"We saw people running away and then I saw a man with quite a large blade, at least 10-inches, stabbing a man three times. He was stabbing him quite coldly, and then the victim slumped to the ground.

"He walked quite boldly along with another guy in the direction of the Southwark Tavern pub. Glass bottles and tables were thrown at them, and then we heard gunshots."

New York Times journalist Rukmini Callimachi tweeted that some eyewitness said they saw assailants stabbing a girl, while screaming, "This is for Allah."

An unnamed taxi driver told Radio LBC that he tried to stop the assailants from stabbing people. "I thought, 'I'm gonna try and hit him, I'm gonna try and knock him down. I spun the cab round, I was about to ram one of them, but he side-stepped and three police officers came running towards them with their batons drawn," he said.

"I was shouting at everybody, just get away from the area, stay back, just run the other way. There were a good few hundred people out there."

Alex Shellum, who was in The Mudlark pub close to London Bridge, told the BBC that at around 10pm a woman in her early 20s "staggered into the pub". "She was bleeding heavily from the neck and from her mouth. It appeared to myself and to my friends that her throat had been cut. People went to her aid."

Shellum added that the pub was shut following the incident and armed police told them to leave the area. "I could see on my left a further individual was having CPR performed on them by the emergency services."

"Potential act of terrorism": Theresa May

UK Prime Minister Theresa May said: "Following updates from police and security officials, I can confirm that the terrible incident in London is being treated as a potential act of terrorism.

"This is a fast-moving investigation. I want to express my huge gratitude to the police and emergency services who are on the scene. Our thoughts are with those who are caught up in these dreadful events," she added.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan termed the incident as a "horrific terrorist attack". "My thoughts are with everyone affected, and I'd like to thank the brave men and women of our emergency services who were first on the scene and will be working throughout the night."

He urged people to avoid the attack scene and nearby areas until notified. He also informed that a Cobra meeting will be convened on Sunday morning to assess the security situation in the city and the country.

"The situation is still unfolding and I would ask all Londoners and visitors to our city to remain calm and vigilant. Please report anything suspicious to the police, but only call 999 in an emergency."

US President Donald Trump and other global leaders have extended their support and expressed solidarity with London at this hour of crisis. Trump has reiterated the significance of his controversial travel ban to prevent such terror incidents.