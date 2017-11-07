Funds are pouring to help victims of the Texas church shooting, including one family who lost eight members as well as an unborn child.

Three generations of the Holcombe family were killed when Devin Patrick Kelley stormed a church in San Antonio on 5 November.

A total of 26 people were killed, many of which were children. Among them were eight members of the Holcombe family who had been attending the church service.

An associate pastor at the church, Bryan Holcombe, was about to take over the congregation when he was shot dead.

His wife, Karla, died too, as well as their their son, Marc Daniel Holcombe, 36.

Marc Daniel's one-year-old daughter, Noah, was also killed.

Another son of Bryan and Karla survived, however his pregnant wife, Crystal Holcombe, was killed.

The gunman killed three of Crystal's five children, Emily, Megan and Greg

A Gofundme page has been launched to help the surviving members of the family with donations pouring in from across the world.

The page, organised by a friend of one of the family members, reads "Let's get together and make it easier for the Holcombe family to recover from the family members they've lost."

At the time of writing, almost 6,000 people have donated, raising a total of almost $380,000 in a space of just 24 hours.

Investigations into how the gunman was able to access firearms are being investigated after it was revealed Kelley was court-martialed for domestic violence in 2012 and was subsequently barred from owning or buying guns.

However in 2016, he was able to purchase a rifle that was used in the massacre.

He died from what police believe what was a self-inflicted gunshot wound after he was chased by armed churchgoers.