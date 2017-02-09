Three New England Patriots players have announced they will not visit President Donald Trump at the White House after the American football team's historic Super Bowl victory on Sunday (5 February).

Linebacker Dont'a Hightower said on Wednesday (8 February) that he has no intention of visiting the White House with his fellow teammates.

Hightower told ESPN that he has "been there, done that" referring to trips to the White House. The 26-year-old noted he also skipped a visit to the White House during President Barack Obama's administration in 2014 when the Patriots last won the Super Bowl. He last visited the White House with his championship-winning team at the University of Alabama, The Hill reported.

Tight end Martellus Bennett and defensive back Devin McCourty also announced their decision to not attend the traditional presidential celebration following the Super Bowl. Both players cited political reasons for their decisions.

After the historic comeback by the Patriots on Sunday, which resulted in the fifth Super Bowl ring under Coach Bill Belichick and star quarterback Tom Brady, Bennett told reporters that he would not go to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. "It is what it is," he told reporters. "People know how I feel about it. Just follow me on Twitter."

The outspoken athlete has expressed his opposition to Trump on Twitter in the past. "I don't support the guy that's in the house," Bennett said. In January, the 29-year-old tweeted: "America was built on inclusiveness not exclusiveness."

The Boston Herald's Stephen Hewitt reported Bennett said he hoped to raise awareness about inequality in the US and to encourage fans to discuss the topic.

McCourty also cited Trump as the reason he would not join his teammates in Washington. "I'm not going to the White House," he told Time magazine. "Basic reason for me is I don't feel accepted in the White House. With the president having so many strong opinions and prejudices I believe certain people might feel accepted there while others won't."

Other players may soon join in boycotting Trump's White House. USA Today reported that Patriots running back James White is also considering whether he should make the trip down to the White House. White, who set a Super Bowl record with 20 points scored, told SiriusXM NFL Radio on Tuesday (7 February): "I'll wait 'till the time comes and decide then."

The Patriots have been closely associated with Trump, as the president has repeatedly spoken about his relationship to team owner Robert Kraft, coach Bill Belichick and quarterback Tom Brady. The quarterback, who never explicitly endorsed Trump, but displayed a "Make America Great Again" cap in his locker during the campaign, did not attend the team's last visit to the White House in 2015, The New York Times noted.

This year's visit by the Lombardi Trophy winners has not yet been scheduled.