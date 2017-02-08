TI and Tiny's rocky marriage still had some hope earlier when the R&B sensation seemed to be ready to give her rapper husband another chance despite filing for divorce. But things might have changed after the Grammy-winner was spotted at a Super Bowl party with another woman.

With pictures surfacing of TI walking the red carpet with the mystery woman, Kristen Ingram, a new report claims that Tameka "Tiny" Harris may be just a call away from pursuing the divorce once again.

"Tiny's livid with T.I. and is inches away from calling her attorneys and putting the divorce back on!" a source told Hollywood Life shedding light on the strained relationship of the hip hop power couple.

"T.I. has spent that last few months going to various Falcon's games and Tiny believes he may have been there with his NFL girlfriend."

Apparently, the Dead And Gone singer has been "jumping at every opportunity" to enjoy the games in different cities, and this may have made Tiny a little suspicious.

The source claims, "T.I. used to stay at home with the family and invite friends over for Falcon's games but recently he's been jumping at every opportunity to be at the games, in different cities even and Tiny thinks this chick is the reason behind this."

Earlier, the rapper's Super Bowl pictures with his new female companion got fans a little worried about his marriage and the pending divorce from Tiny. But neither of the two has officially commented on the situation yet.

Tiny in December of 2016 had filed for divorce from T.I. Although the couple had split, they sparked reconciliation rumours back in January. However, possibilities of a reunion seem to have narrowed after the 36-year-old rapper showed up with Kristen at a NFL Network Media party last Saturday.

T.I. and Tiny have been together since 2001, but after 15 years of togetherness as a couple, hip-hop's longest relationship has been showing signs of strain.