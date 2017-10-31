Tiger Woods is set to make a competitive return to golf at the Hero World Challenge beginning on 30 November after being nine months out with injury.

The American golfer is recovering from a back injury for which he has had four surgeries in the last three years. Woods recently said it was possible that he would never play competitive golf again, but has since been cleared by his doctors to return to action.

The 41-year-old has not played since withdrawing from the Dubai Desert Classic February and will join an elite 18-player field for the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas in November. The tournament is hosted by the 14-time major winner and it is the same event he made a short-lived comeback in 2016 after 15 months on the sidelines.

Woods announced his return to competitive action via a social media post on his official Twitter account on Monday (30 October) which read: "I'd like to thank the committee of 1 for picking myself and Daniel Berger to play in this year's #HeroWorldChallenge."

Woods, who was recently sentenced to 12 months probation for reckless driving, said he was excited to return to competitive golf after yet another lengthy break and thanked Hero Motor Corp for their continued support for his event that his held in the Bahamas.

"I am excited to return to competitive golf at the Hero World Challenge," Woods was quoted as saying on his official site. "Albany is the perfect setting and it will be great to join this outstanding field. I want to thank Pawan Munjal and Hero Motor Corp for their continued support of this tournament and my foundation."

"I would also like to thank the fans for their unwavering support during my injury," his statement added.

Woods will join an elite field of players that includes the world's top four players Dustin Johnson, Jordan Spieth, Hideki Matsuyama and Justin Thomas. Apart from the quartet top-10 duo Jason Day and Rickie Fowler is also part of the 18-player roster.