The Night Manager fans have every reason to rejoice as BBC announced a follow-up series to the highly-acclaimed spy drama.

Starring Tom Hiddleston as the mysterious Jonathan Pine, the mini series received several nods at the Golden Globes this year. The success has led to the creators announcing another adaptation of John Le Carre's novel - The Spy Who Came In From The Cold.

Piers Wenger, controller of BBC Drama, said: "Following the huge global success of The Night Manager, it's a privilege to announce that John le Carre will return to BBC One with one of the best spy thrillers ever written."

Le Carre's spy drama – which will be adapted on-screen by Oscar-winning writer of Slumdog Millionaire, Simon Beaufoy – is set in 1962.

The story begins at the height of Cold War – only months after the Berlin Wall was created – to follow the life of hard-working, hard-drinking British intelligence officer Alec Leamas. In the story, Leamas' East Berlin networks are in shreds and his agents are either on the run or killed by the East German counter-intelligence officer Hans-Dieter Mundt.

However, the setting changes when Leamas is summoned to London and offered a chance at revenge. While the Spy is a major departure from Le Carre's The Night Manager, which was created in collaboration with BBC and AMC, the author seems to have great faith in the team. "I'm very excited by the project, and have great confidence in the team," he said.

Even AMC top-gun Joel Stillerman gushed about Le Carre's talent before teasing their upcoming drama based on the author's writing.

"Spy is a deep tale of intrigue in one of the most uncertain times in history. We're very much looking forward to continuing our great partnership with Ink Factory and BBC as well as Paramount Television," added the AMC and SundanceTV president of original programming and development.

With the announcement of the BBC adaptation, the biggest question remains if the 35-year-old British actor will return in the role of the British spy. Considering the incredible success of the show – Emmy for best directing and three Golden Globes awards for stars Hiddleston, Hugh Laurie and Olivia Coleman – fans would hope to see the popular actors return.

The Spy Who Came In From The Cold will be on BBC One and AMC but a premiere date is yet to be announced.