As Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's much-publicised divorce is finalised, the actress is reportedly planning her life ahead with billionaire businessman Elon Musk.

According to reports, Heard is elated that her divorce proceedings are over and now she can go public with the SpaceX CEO. "Amber is over the moon about her divorce but she is even happier about being able to go public with Elon," a source told Mirror shedding light on the aftermath of Heard's divorce.

"She was telling friends over Christmas how smitten she is with Elon. She was telling friends over Christmas how smitten she is with Elon," the source added.

The Rum Diary actress was first linked to the South Africa-born business tycoon last summer. Following rumours of a blossoming romance, the two were spotted together on a number of occasions – including a trip to Miami.

If reports are to be believed, 45-year-old Musk "became infatuated" with Depp's ex after the two worked in the 2013 film Machete Kills. Although, they did not have any scenes together, Musk allegedly tried to get in touch with the actress later and even mailed the film's director Robert Rodriguez hoping for a meeting.

However, Daily Mail suggests that the businessman later retracted saying that he was not looking to date Heard. "Am not angling for a date. I know she's in a long-term relationship, but ... Amber just seems like an interesting person to meet," Musk had said.

Meanwhile, a judge finalised her divorce from Depp and paved the way for her £5.6m ($6.8m) payout. Musk is also believed to be in the process of divorcing his wife Talulah Riley.

Before Riley, Musk was married to Canadian author Justine Wilson.

IBTimes UK has reached out to the Heard's representative for comment.