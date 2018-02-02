She might be well into her thirties but, fans still cannot get over the stunner that supermodel Gisele Bundchen is. Raising the temperature higher, the Brazilian beauty has latest posed for Vogue Italia in an iconic shoot going completely makeup-free — in a first in the history of the magazine.

Instead of her uber-glamorous style, the 37-year-old model showed off an au natural look in the "stunning" cover photo, a glimpse of which she even shared with her fans on Instagram.

"Sunday early morning with no hair, no makeup at home for @vogueitalia," the star, who holds the title of the second-highest paid model as of 2017, wrote in the photo caption; adding: "Thank you @jamie.hawkesworth @gb65@efarneti and Richard Mason nice chatting with you on skype."

Indeed, it was a refreshing change for fans, who are used to seeing Gisele all dolled-up for glamour shoots or strutting her way down the catwalk in couture and heels.

The model showed off a fresh face for the shot, decked in her jumper and looney tunes slippers while posing for the lenses from behind the kitchen table. With not a hint of makeup, though, Gisele let her luscious locks down as she unveiled her real self for the fashion bible.

"@gisele you are the only one I believe had no makeup. You are so natural and tell the truth. Most of the girls say no makeup and they have some. God bless you. You are so cool!! (sic)" an impressed fan commented on the photo.

A second user chimed in, writing, "There is only one man in the world that deserves this... and that man is Tom Brady. You are both such inspirational people and true heroes!"

"To be so beautiful! Tom is a Lucky man," shared another enthusiastic follower.

As someone else wrote: "How does one look like that with no makeup?!? Absolutely stunning!! Beautiful couple. Best wishes this weekend and always..."

"Impossibly beautiful", shared one more fan, as another simply added, "Goddess".

Asides being a popular face in the fashion industry, Gisele is also a mum to two children — 5-year-old daughter Vivian and 8-year-old son Benjamin, and wife to five-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady. For this latest Vogue issue, the cover girl not only went bare-faced but also laid bare her home and heart to her fans.

Whether its pictures of the family in their garden or picturesque scenes of the mum and her children riding their horses along the seashore, the model-turned-mother has offered a glimpse into her life away from the spotlight.