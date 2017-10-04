Tom Petty's daughter has paid tribute to her late father with a series of emotional posts on social media.

Taking to Instagram, AnnaKim Violette, who is the youngest of Petty's two daughters from his marriage to Jane Benyo, paid her respects to the rock legend, who passed away at the age of 66 on 2 October after suffering a cardiac arrest.

"96 tears was the first song my dad taught me to play thank you for all the love this has been the longest day of my life," the 35-year-old wrote alongside the snap which shows her crying.

She also posted several throwback snaps of her rocker father, one of which shows the musician holding Violette as a baby.

"Twin Stars," she wrote next to the black and white image she shared on the photo-and-video-sharing application.

In another post, a teary AnnaKim wrote, "The amount of pain you feel will one day be the amount of joy you experience. I want to thank the hospital for there privacy, compassion, medical care."

She went on to praise her family and friends for all the support and the fans for "respecting her family's space and privacy".

"My heart feels open and light years closer to my loved ones. The body dies but the loves grows forever," she said and added, "Invite love," she concluded.

Violette, in another post, she spoke about Tom Petty And The Heartbreakers' singer and guitarist's performance just a few days ago.

"Everyone grew up on these songs," she said. "This is real American art made from the roots of real people who deeply love life."

"My father loves music more than anything and always put music first. It's going to be healing to know I will never go a day without hearing his music."