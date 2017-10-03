Fergie has done it again. The Glamorous singer has gone completely nude to promote her new album Double Duchess, which has been released 11 years after her previous album The Collaborations.

The former Black Eyed Peas singer is seen striking the perfect pose and exuding plenty of sex appeal while flaunting her flawless figure in her birthday suit in a stunning black and white image obtained by the Daily Mail.

The 42-year-old is seen holding onto a string with her right hand while giving the victory sign. She managed to cover up her modesty by wrapping her left arm around her chest.

Letting her blonde locks loose and staring at the camera with smoky eyes, the mother-of-one accessorised her look with just a pair of sheer gloves.

Another black and white snap shows the songstress flaunting her figure in a corset that she paired with a jacket and thigh-high boots.

Next, Fergie is seen striking a sultry pose for the camera wearing a one-piece swimwear and matching coloured high heels while seated on a chair.

Fergie recently said that her album was inspired by Beyonce.

She said, "[My album] is completely different than Beyonce's [Lemonade], but absolutely, she's an inspiration to me in all areas. Performance, drive, balance - I mean, she is the Queen B."

"How can you not be inspired by her?"

She told Entertainment Tonight: "Beyonce, of course, paving the way, Justin Bieber doing his version, having Parris [Goebel] choreograph and all the dancers ... it keeps it interesting."

"It used to be, back in the day, you'd do one video, because you're waiting for a video channel to play that video, but now, on cell phones, everywhere, in iPic [theaters], you can go see everything, so why not make it a visual feast and a visual treat"

"I kinda just stumbled. You know me, I'm kind of clumsy, so mine's more stumbling in each experience and adventure, and that's more what it is. It's kind of like a photo album of the last few years of my life."