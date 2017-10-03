Jennifer Lopez has sent temperatures soaring with a sexy throwback photo.

JLo - who is currently dating retired baseball player Alex Rodriguez - has left little to the imagination in the snap obtained by the Daily Star.

The picture shows the Waiting for You Tonight singer striking a sultry pose as she covers up her modesty by wrapping her arms around her chest. The mother-of-two accessorised her topless look with a baby pink cowboy hat and her brunette locks tied into a ponytail.

The image of the songstress was taken for a sizzling FHM shoot in December 1998, according to the news websites, which unearthed the eye-popping snap.

Meanwhile, the 48-year-old singer has also shared a jaw-dropping photo of herself on Instagram.

Jenny from the Block singer set hearts racing with the snap which shows her flaunting her figure in a skimpy shimmery two-piece outfit that she wore during her recent gig.

"Last night!! #AllIhave for you Puerto Rico!! $1.5 million from me and @arod and working around the clock! More to come soon!! All good things! #loveoneanother #helponeanother," she wrote alongside the snap that she shared on the photo-and-video-sharing application.

Fans of the singer have been commenting on the photo, with many thanking her and calling her their inspiration for supporting the people of Puerto Rico, following the devastation left by hurricane Maria.

"You are such a great person JLo. Thank you for all u do," a fan said and another added, "Such an inspiration☺️."

Many others also gushed about Lopez's beauty.

A fan said, "So beautiful ," another simply said, "Flawless."