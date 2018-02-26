Tony Bellew could be in line to face either former heavyweight champion Tyson Fury or former pound-for-pound king Andre Ward in 2018.

Bellew will take on David Haye in a much-anticipated grudge rematch on 5 May with another win for the Merseysider potentially leading up to a clash with Fury.

The two have previously engaged in a war of words on Twitter and were even looking to fight each other when news first broke that Haye would not be able to fight in the initially planned December date.

Bellew's promoter Eddie Hearn also revealed late last year that a meeting between the duo could happen later in 2018.

However, despite the seemingly big animosity between the two Britons, "The Bomber" revealed that he gets on fine with Fury as they embraced during the World Boxing Super Series semi-final between George Groves and Chris Eubank Jr in Manchester earlier this month.

Bellew still wants to have a crack at the "Gypsy King" however, as he targeted a fight at Old Trafford.

"I did see him yeah," Bellew told Sky Sports. "He got me in a bit of a choke hold and he hugged me. I know he's saying he doesn't like me and that he wants to beat me up, but listen we get on fine. Tyson Fury is a good fellow. I've got a lot of time for Tyson Fury.

"Me and Fury? Old Trafford sounds nice, doesn't it, Old Trafford on a summer's night."

Another option for Bellew should he defeat Haye for a second time is former WBA, WBO and IBF light heavyweight champion Ward who was previously in talks for a fight with the 35-year-old.

Ward, regarded as the pound-for-pound best fighter in boxing until his retirement late last year, has been rumoured for a comeback with Hearn revealing Bellew to be a potential opponent.

"Right at this moment in time, it's a more realistic option, that's what I will say," Bellew added. "Is it a more serious option? I think both are very serious options, but I do rate Andre Ward.

"I know what his walking around weight is at the moment. He's heavy, but he's in fighting shape. He's not heavy enough to be a heavyweight right now. A cruiserweight fight, yes.

"I'm not really bothered about fighting in America. It doesn't really do much for me, if I'm being totally honest. I really like The O2. The Echo Arena is obviously not big enough for the likes of me and Ward, but I really do like The O2, so we'll see how it goes."