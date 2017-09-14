Padma Lakshmi
Padma Lakshmi at the 2016 Time 100 Gala, Time's Most Influential People In The World red carpetGetty

As much as she loves food, celebrated cooking competition host Padma Lakshmi, dedicates an equal amount of time in keeping herself in shape – a glimpse of which can be seen in her latest Health magazine cover.

Oozing extreme body confidence, the Top Chef host flaunted her hourglass curves in a bombshell-red two-piece for the cover shot, which she shared with her fans on social media.

"Thank you so much @healthmagazine for featuring me on your October cover!!" the 47-year-old TV personality captioned the picture adding, "I couldn't have asked for a more fun or gorgeous shoot!!"

And no sooner had she shared the cover shot, than fans bombarded her post with raving comments. "Real body and a foodie! My hero!!" shared one user.

While the model-turned-host proudly flaunts her enviable figure, she is unapologetic when it comes to satiating her cravings once in a while.

"It's no sweets, no red meat, no wheat, no alcohol, no fried food, no dairy except for cottage cheese or low-fat yogurt," Lakshmi says about her detox diet. "But this is a milder version — like, I can fall off the wagon one day a week. It's a more relaxed version now, because I don't care as much [as I used to]. I don't need to be a size 2. It's OK."

Speaking of healthy treats, however, the Indian-born star goes on to talk about her salad indulgence. "I use a lot of funky vegetables and get creative with a lot of nuts, different dried fruits, or apple and mint," she explains. "Then I always put a protein on top, like fish, chicken, or shrimp. I get really funky with my dressings, too."

Apart from healthy eating habits, the award-winning author also revealed her secret to achieving the perfect posterior.

"I have a butt at 47 years old that I've never had because of Pilates. It literally changed the structure of my body," Lakhsmi told the magazine.