Courtney Stodden loves to bare it all and show off her ample assets on social media. She recently stunned her 200,000 fans by sharing a raunchy image on Instagram where she not only posed topless but made a futile attempt to cover her nipples.

In the image, the 22-year-old American reality star is seen trying to juggle with her phone in one hand and cover her bare breasts with the other. But she ultimately ends up revealing a bit too much. Unfazed by the nip-slip, Stodden went on to share the picture on social media with a cheeky caption: "Sun Goddess".

"You look like you could use another hand or 2 ;)," an Instagram user commented. Another fan noticed the nipple flash and told the TV star:"You didn't quite cover it all." A third one advised her against sunbathing for too long, "You best get some sun block on or you know you'll be turning red within a half hour. Stunning body love the look and what awesome assets."

The celebrity is not new to controversies. In the past she stirred debate when she got married to the then 50-year-old actor Doug Hutchison when she was only 16. In February this year, she confirmed her separation from her husband and said she is on the lookout for love via the British dating reality show Celebs Go Dating, which is being aired on E4.

The former child bride had previously shaved her head in order to mourn the death of her unborn child but later regretted doing the same. "I'm just feeling a little lost right now. I thought shaving my head would give me some kind of relief from the pain I've been experiencing... but it hasn't," she told Entertainment Tonight in September last year.