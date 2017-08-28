Juan Foyth has explained that Tottenham Hotspur's emphasis on developing younger players and compelling words from manager Mauricio Pochettino are the crucial factors behind his imminent switch from Estudiantes to north London.

Sky Sports understand that an agreement has now been reached for Spurs to sign the highly-rated young Argentine defender after delays relating to his valuation and rival interest from Paris Saint-Germain.

20-year-old Foyth appeared to confirm the transfer during a recent interview with La Plata daily newspaper El Dia in which he revealed compatriot Pochettino's influence in convincing him to complete a move to the Premier League.

"It's a club that bets on the young and I think I'm going to have a chance to play," he said. "I also spoke with Mauricio Pochettino and I liked what he said.

"It was what helped me decide that Tottenham was the right place to continue my career.

"He told me to go, train and that I would be involved I would play. He also told me what the club was like, what job idea it had."

Tottenham have yet to officially confirm any deal for Foyth, who will become the second South American central defender to join the club in a matter of days after Colombian international Davinson Sanchez was granted a work permit to complete his club-record £42m transfer from Ajax late last week.

The latter arrival in particular has seemingly rendered Kevin Wimmer as surplus to requirements at Wembley and the Austrian, omitted from Pochettino's matchday squad for a frustrating 1-1 draw with Burnley on Sunday (27 August), is reportedly set to undergo a medical ahead of a £15m move to Stoke City. Crystal Palace, Southampton and West Ham United had also been linked with his services along with a handful of unnamed suitors from both the Bundesliga and Serie A.

Foyth will become Spurs' third summer capture following the respective additions of Sanchez and third-string goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga, while Pochettino claimed after that clash with Burnley that he remained confident of securing a "minimum" of three new arrivals before the transfer window closes at 23.00 GMT on Thursday night.

Serge Aurier is said to have agreed a £23m transfer from Paris Saint-Germain and The Independent now report that the Ivorian right-back is set to learn on Tuesday if he has been granted a UK work visa by the Home Office.

Injured playmaker Ross Barkley could also join from Everton before the deadline, although it seems that Pape Cheikh Diop and Keita Balde Diao are heading for Lyon and Inter Milan respectively.