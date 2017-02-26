Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino is not overly concerned by the injuries suffered by Jan Vertonghen and Toby Alderweireld but says the pair will be assessed "today and tomorrow". The two Belgian centre-backs were both substituted during Spurs' 4-0 victory over Stoke City on Sunday with what looked like thigh and ankle problems respectively.

Together, former Ajax defenders Vertonghen and Alderweireld form arguably the best central defensive pairing in the Premier League but Pochettino has had to make do without both of them for substantial stretches of the season so far. When asked about the severity of the duo's injuries the former Southampton boss seemed upbeat, though he will find out more in the coming days.

"They were very tired, it was a difficult recovery period from Thursday," the Tottenham boss said after the match. "They asked to (be substituted). It's a precaution, we hope it's not very important but will have to assess them today and tomorrow."

The Argentine later turned his attention to another key Tottenham duo and praised Dele Alli and Harry Kane's performances against sorry Stoke at White Hart Lane. Despite bagging a hat-trick and providing an assist, Pochettino says Kane, who scored his 100th club career goal against Stoke, still has room for improvement.

He then praised Alli's mature response to the criticism levelled at him after his sending off in Tottenham's 2-2 draw with Gent in the Europa League, and expressed his delight at the way his side bounced back from their Europa League disappointment.

Asked about his side's performance against Stoke, Pochettino said:"Perfect. I'm very happy, it was a very good response after Wembley, that is the way we need to keep going.

"Today he (Kane) was fantastic," Pochettino added. "He is one of the best strikers in Europe and I'm pleased, he deserves it. He has big potential and can improve, he's still very young but his mentality is the best quality he has, he works hard every day and is a top professional.

"Dele showed good maturity and you can see on the pitch that it (the red card) doesn't effect him. I'm pleased for him, he's a great kid."