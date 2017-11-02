Tottenham Hotspur captain Hugo Lloris will miss Sunday's (5 November) Premier League visit of Crystal Palace and could also be a doubt for the post-international break north London derby tussle with Arsenal after France coach Didier Deschamps revealed that the goalkeeper will be sidelined for at least a fortnight through injury.

Lloris played the full 90 minutes of Spurs' memorable 3-1 defeat of Real Madrid on Wednesday night that secured their progress through to the last 16 of the Champions League, although appeared to sustain a groin injury during a penalty-box collision with Sergio Ramos at Wembley Stadium.

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino said after the Group H tie that both Lloris and centre-back Toby Alderweireld, who went off in the first half with a suspected hamstring problem, would need to be assessed.

Lloris, along with Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante, was subsequently omitted from the 24-man France squad for upcoming friendlies against Wales and Germany announced on Thursday.

Deschamps told reporters that a scan had revealed that his skipper had sustained an adductor tear and would be "absent a minimum of fifteen days".

In his absence, Les Bleus called up Bordeaux's Benoit Costil to compete with Alphonse Areola of Paris Saint-Germain and experienced Marseille custodian Steve Mandanda.

Lloris' Totteham deputy, former Swansea City number one Michel Vorm, will be expected to fill in for the influential 30-year-old against Crystal Palace this weekend and will also have to start against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on 18 November if his rival fails to recover in time.

Vorm, who looked at one stage as if he was likely to be introduced against Real Madrid, has been an unused substitute in every Premier League and Champions League game so far this season but did start the Carabao Cup meetings with Barnsley and West Ham United.

The Dutchman has made 10 top-flight starts in relief of Lloris in total since joining Spurs in 2014, including five last term. Third-choice option and Pau Lopez replacement Paulo Gazzaniga has yet to make his debut for Tottenham after reuniting with former Southampton manager Pochettino during the summer window, limited to backing up Vorm in the cup.

Alderweireld said in the post-Madrid mixed zone that he was set to miss "a few weeks" with his hamstring strain, while Victor Wanyama has been out since August with a knee issue that required a visit to a specialist. Injury-stricken winger Erik Lamela, meanwhile, has not played for Tottenham for more than a year after undergoing surgery on both hips.

Tottenham were boosted by the return of Harry Kane against Real Madrid after the England talisman missed the 1-0 defeat to Manchester United with his own minor hamstring strain. Dele Alli notched twice on his comeback from a three-match European suspension.