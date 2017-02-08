Tottenham are confident defender Danny Rose will return to action by the end of February after sustaining a knee injury during his side's 0-0 draw with Sunderland on 31 January. Spurs initially thought Rose would be sidelined for two months but the 26-year-old is scheduled to start training again in a fortnight.

Wales international Ben Davies deputised for Rose as Tottenham emerged victorious over Middlesbrough last weekend and looks set to keep his place for his side's visit to struggling Liverpool on Saturday evening. Rose is set to miss the clash with Jurgen Klopp's men as well as the FA Cup fifth round tie with Fulham, the two Europa League legs against Gent and the Premier League clash with Stoke City. He is earmarked to make his return when in-form Everton visit White Hart Lane on 5 March.

Former Sunderland loanee Rose has been in excellent form for Mauricio Pochettino's men this season and has emerged as one of the best left-backs in the Premier League. He and Kyle Walker have been instrumental to Tottenham's success with the 3-5-2 formation and the pair are now fully fledged England internationals.

Pochettino's defence has been blighted by injuries this season; Toby Alderweireld missed a substantial portion of the campaign with a back problem while Jan Vertonghen is still unavailable after damaging ankle ligaments during Tottenham's 4-0 win over West Bromwich Albion last month. Despite the disruption, Spurs still have the best defensive record in England's top-flight and have shipped just 16 goals in 24 games.

Rose has played 18 times in the league this season, scoring twice and providing two assists. Pochettino's men were able to get by without the Doncaster-born defender against Middlesbrough but they may miss him at Anfield when they face a wounded animal in Liverpool, who could move to within one point of the north London outfit with a win on Saturday.