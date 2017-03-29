Tottenham Hotspur defender Ben Davies had "no doubts" about penning fresh terms at White Hart Lane and believes there is no better place to be than under the wing of Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino.

Davies has capably filled the considerable void left by the injured Danny Rose in recent weeks and is enjoying an extended run in the starting line-up at White Hart Lane after having to make do with being the England international's understudy.

The former Swansea City starlet has started Tottenham's last nine matches in all competitions and is eager to keep improving under Pochettino, who has a penchant for developing young talent.

"All you want to do is play and at the moment I'm having a nice run," Davies was quoted as saying by the Evening Standard. "Speaking to the manager, it's all about improving as a player first and foremost. He said he wanted to keep me, so there were no doubts about signing. I'm improving as a player with the manager we've got so there is no better place to be."

Davies started his career at left-back but has learnt how to operate as a central defender for Wales. The 23-year-old was part of his country's three-man defence as they captured the imaginations of many during their Euro 2016 campaign, and while he believes he is more comfortable at centre-half than at wing-back, he is more than happy to play in any position at White Hart Lane.

"I've played in a three with Wales and then wing-back at Tottenham and I'm probably more comfortable playing in the inside three," Davies added. "But if the manager wants me to play there, I'll do a job wherever. I think I've put a decent shift in."

Davies will hope his run in the Tottenham team continues on Saturday (1 April) when the Lilywhites face Burnley at Turf Moor. Sean Dyche's men have only lost three times at home this season but are winless in their last seven matches, while Spurs go into the game on the back of four consecutive victories.