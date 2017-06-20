Tottenham forward Erik Lamela will miss the opening weeks of the new Premier League season after undergoing surgery on his hip.

The Daily Mirror says Spurs do not expect Lamela, 25, to return to action until October at the earliest.

The Argentina international has been out of action since October last year due to a hip injury and underwent multiple surgeries – the latest in May – to correct the problem. He has two years left on his contract with the north London club.

The forward only made nine league appearances for Spurs last season, scoring one goal.

"Lamela has undergone a comprehensive rehabilitation process following the injury in November," Spurs were quoted as saying by the Guardian in March.

"The player has achieved a good level of function – however, he has been unable to reach the stage required to make a full return to training. Therefore, following ongoing extensive consultation with specialists, surgery has been agreed by all as the best course of action. This will result in Erik returning to action next season."

Left-back Danny Rose, who has been linked with moves to Manchester City and Manchester United, will also miss the start of the season with a knee injury.

Meanwhile, Kyle Walker is expected to leave the club for City, with Pep Guardiola reported to be confident of landing the right-back for a fee of around £40m ($51m).

Walker has a contract with Spurs until 2021 that is worth £70,000 per week. Sources told Sky Sports that the England international was relaxed over his future and is not agitating for a move away from the north London club.

However, the 27-year-old is understood to be unhappy at not being selected for some matches towards the end of the season, with Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino occasionally opting for Kieran Trippier at right-back.

Porto defender Ricardo Pereira is reportedly among the names considered by Pochettino as a candidate to replace Walker.