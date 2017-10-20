Tottenham Hotspur's injury woes continue to persist with news that Victor Wanyama has been forced to see a specialist over his knee problem with Mousa Dembele struggling with a fresh hip injury.

Wanyama has not played for the club since mid-August due to a troublesome knee problem but did return to training last week with reports suggesting he had targeted the Premier League clash with Liverpool on Sunday (22 October) as a possible return date.

Those plans have been dashed however with news that the former Southampton midfielder will now see a specialist next week over the issue.

Dembele meanwhile was part of the Spurs group that travelled to Spain for the Champions League clash with Real Madrid but did not feature off the bench.

The Belgium international underwent surgery to address a long-standing ankle issue in the summer, and while Mauricio Pochettino recently insisted the midfielder will not need to undergo another operation, the problem returned.

Dembele now has a fresh problem, having suffered a hip injury while training with his teammates in Spain mid-week and is currently "undergoing assessment and treatment" ahead of the visit of Jurgen Klopp's side.

Tottenham will have Ben Davies and Georges-Kévin Nkoudou available for that match, however, with the left-back recovering from an illness that ruled him out of last weekend's victory over Bournemouth and the mid-week draw with Real. Nkoudou was another absentee due to a concussion but is once again available for selection having returned to full fitness.

Erik Lamela meanwhile underwent surgery on both his right and left hip in the spring with his manager revealing earlier this season the forward is now in the "advanced stages of his rehabilitation", initially pencilling in a return this month.

The Argentina is back in full training with his teammates but will not be considered for selection on Sunday.

Danny Rose meanwhile is also hopeful of being involved after making his long-awaited return from a knee injury in the draw in Madrid, coming off the bench for the final 10 minutes.