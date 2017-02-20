Tottenham Hotspur striker Vincent Janssen will give himself until the summer before making a decision on his future at the club.

Janssen joined the Premier League club from AZ Alkmaar for a reported fee of £18.5m having scored 27 goals for the Dutch giants on their way to winning last season's Eredivisie title.

The Netherlands international has failed to replicate that form on these shores, however, having scored just four times – all from the penalty spot – in his 27 appearances for the club.

Janssen was an unused substitute in Tottenham's 3-0 over Fulham in their FA Cup fifth round clash on Sunday, with Mauricio Pochettino bringing on Moussa Sissoko to replace Harry Kane instead of the Dutchman.

He was also left out of the squad completely in the 1-0 defeat to Gent in the Europa League on Thursday, following comments from Pochettino where the Spurs boss suggested the 22-year-old needs to "show more" in training.

Janssen has not given up on resurrecting his Tottenham career however. He told De Telegraaf: "I have given myself at least a year to succeed and it's not over yet.

"I'm still young and, before I came here, I had played at the highest level only a year. I will fight with everything that is in me. Then we see.

"In training I feel I'm getting better, but match practice is the only thing I do not have at this time. I try to compensate by giving all in training. I do what I can."

Janssen was targeted by Turkish clubs during the January transfer window with Voetbal International reporting at the time both Galatasaray and Besiktas were monitoring the striker.

Janssen confirmed there was contact from other clubs was not prepared to give up half way through the season. "At one point I was asked if I was open to another club but that has never been an option for me," he said.

"I'm only here for half a year and can still develop well myself. I agree with [Liverpool's] Gini Wijnaldium; It's a very different intensity here. You feel that it is physically stronger. They are all great players and the level is very high."