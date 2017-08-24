Tottenham Hotspur have confirmed their second signing of the summer after completing the deal for Ajax centre-back Davinson Sanchez. Spurs had earlier announced the signing of goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga from Southampton.

The north London club had reached an agreement with the Eredivisie club for the defender's transfer earlier in the month, but he was not presented until Wednesday (23 April) following the completion of his medical. The deal is expected to cost Spurs a club-record £42m ($53.7m) including add-ons.

"We are delighted to announce that Davinson Sanchez has completed his move to the Club subject to receipt of his work permit later this week," a statement read on Spurs' official site.

"The 21-year-old has completed his medical and remaining paperwork today (Wednesday) and will wear the number six shirt," the statement added.

Sanchez was Ajax's Player of the Year in his debut season after joining the Dutch club last summer from his hometown club Atletico Nacional in Colombia. He had agreed a five-year deal with his previous employers, but could not pass up a chance to join Premier League title contenders Tottenham after just one season in the Netherlands.

The 21-year-old defender has thanked the club for the opportunity and revealed that he already feels at home at White Hart Lane. He is likely to provide backup for current first choice centre-backs Jan Vertonghen and Toby Alderweireld.

"It is a huge step forward in my career and will allow me to continue developing and achieve big things," Sanchez told Tottenham's official site.

"This is one of the biggest clubs in the league and we compete on any level with any team. Being able to work with players of this caliber gives you an opportunity to develop individually as well.

"I am strong in the tackle and always try to play proper football. I think those are my main characteristics," the Colombia international added.

Tottenham were the last club to make a signing among the 20 top-flight English clubs this summer but Mauricio Pochettino always maintained that they were working on new deals to strengthen the squad. The north Londoners are unlikely to stop at two as the Argentine coach is looking for further reinforcements higher up the pitch.

According to talkSPORT, via Corrie dello Sport, Spurs are preparing a fresh offer to bring Lazio attacker Keita Balde Diao, who is keen to leave the Serie A side this summer. The Senegal international, who can play all across the front line, is said to have refused to train with the first-team in order to force a move.

Juventus are favourites for his signature but are unwilling to meet Lazio's asking price and want to sign him for a lower fee. Tottenham, on the other hand, are said to be preparing a fresh offer of £28m, which is closer to the Italian side's asking price and if the Turin giants do not respond, the Premier League side could pip them to the Senegalese's signature.