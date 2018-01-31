Despite being flush with cash following Philippe Coutinho's £142m move to Barcelona, Jurgen Klopp has insisted it will be a final quiet day for Liverpool. A couple of exits are expected, however, with Sunderland boss Chris Coleman confirming the struggling Black Cats are set to to sign Ovie Ejaria on loan, while Lazar Markovic (remember him?) is said to be in talks with both Swansea City and Wolfsburg.

It's going to be a relatively quiet final day for Manchester United, with Alexis Sanchez' move wrapped up well in time last week. The club have announced a deal of sorts, however, confirming they have triggered an extension clause in Juan Mata's contract that keeps him at the club until 2019.

â€˜I came here because itâ€™s a great team with a great history. Today I am realising one of my dreams to pull on the shirt of such a great club.' #WelcomeEmerson pic.twitter.com/qCXKBimHyF

As for confirmed deals, Chelsea have wrapped up a deal for Emerson Palmieri with the 23-year-old signing a four-and-a-half year deal at Stamford Bridge.

And in the third leg of the striker transfer merry-go-round, Michy Batshuayi is set to join Borussia Dortmund on loan until the end of the season to fill the void left by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. The Belgium international has agreed personal terms with the Bundesliga side - but a deal must be wrapped up by 5pm today - when the German transfer window closes.

With Aubameyang's arrival now imminent, Arsenal have seen fit to allow Olivier Giroud to leave the club to join London rivals Chelsea. The Blues have seen their £18m offer for the France international accepted, according to wide-ranging reports, while L'Equipe suggest the striker will sign a two-and-a-half year deal.

Has Arsene Wenger already confirmed Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's arrival?

On Monday, Arsenal finally reached a breakthrough with Borussia Dortmund, agreeing a £55.4m for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang that will make the Gabon international their record signing.

The striker jetted into London on Monday evening, shortly before his new club crashed to a 3-1 defeat to the Premier League's bottom side Swansea City.

But Wenger's comments later that evening lifted the mood somewhat. In a post-match interview with an Arsenal.com reporter that was seemingly uploaded by mistake, Wenger virtually confirmed Aubameyang's arrival as he spoke about the 28-year-old. Arsenal fans on Twitter were able to able to record the interview and upload it on social media.

"Yes it's good news. You know we need people who can give us offensive power. At the moment, we are not efficient enough going forward and hopefully I'm convinced he will bring us that," Wenger said when asked if he was delighted that the deal was done.

"He has a big challenge in front of him and he wants to do well in the Premier League. He is welcome and that's absolutely good news for us."